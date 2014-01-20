CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, China data supports

Jan 20 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open flat to slightly higher on Monday as slightly
better-than-expected economic data from China raised hopes of a
recovery in the world's second largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* China's economy narrowly missed expectations for growth to
hit 14-year lows in 2013, though some economists say a cooldown
will be inevitable this year as officials and investors hunker
down for difficult reforms.
* Japan can halve its budget deficit by fiscal 2015/16 thanks
to higher tax income but more effort is needed for the country
to meet its longer-term goal of balancing the budget, a
government estimate showed.
* Deutsche Bank posted a surprise pre-tax loss of 1.15
billion euros for the fourth quarter and warned that 2014 would
be another year of challenges and reform.
* Top Chinese offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said it
is aiming for an up to 4.3 percent output increase this year,
excluding contributions from Canadian oil producer Nexen that it
acquired a year ago.
* Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world's largest brewer, has
agreed to buy South Korea's Oriental Brewery Co Ltd for $5.8
billion including debt, regaining ownership of a key Asian asset
at a time of strong industry growth across the region.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.08 percent
* U.S. markets are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr.
holiday.
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 270.0093;
was unchanged 0 percent
* Gold Futures : $1256.7; rose 0.38 percent
* US Crude : $93.98; fell -0.63 percent
* Brent Crude : $106.37; fell -0.10 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7315.50; fell -0.33 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc : A coalition of environmental groups
on Friday launched a legal challenge to the preliminary approval
last month for the oil major's C$7.9 billion Northern Gateway
pipeline project, filing suit to prevent Canada's government
from using the approval in its final decision on the line.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management Ltd : CIBC raises price target to
C$13.50 from C$12.50 on valuation, says earnings growth to take
a backseat to strategic execution
* Total Energy Services Inc : CIBC raises price
target to C$21 from C$19.50 after the company announced a
preliminary 2014 capital program of $54 million, expects it to
increase its budget as the year progresses
* Tricon Capital Group Inc : National Bank Financial
starts with outperform and price target C$10 citing the
company's reputation, track record and fundraising abilities
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for release