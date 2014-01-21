CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, China worries ease

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TOP STORIES
* China's central bank moved to head off another destabilising cash squeeze with a big injection of cash - flagged in advance in a surprising act of transparency to relieve anxious markets.
* Halliburton Co reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit as the world's second-largest oilfield services company's push into global markets more than made up for weakness in North America.
* U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a much better-than-expected three-fold rise in quarterly profit as the company earned higher premiums and disaster losses declined.
* Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, reported a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in revenue from the Middle East and Africa.
* Fertilizer company Agrium Inc said its fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations will be at the lower end of its guidance due to lower sales prices.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.06 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.33 percent and 0.48 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 278.8854; fell 0.04 percent
* Gold futures : $1,248.2; fell 0.28 percent
* US crude : $94.61; rose 0.25 percent
* Brent crude : $107.68; rose 1.25 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,280.8; fell 0.45 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Raging River Exploration Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$9.75 from C$8.25, based on better-than-expected production results, sees the company as one of the most attractive in the space
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to C$0.65 from C$0.95 citing the company's lower-than-expected fourth-quarter production figures and its lower 2014 volume outlook, says it has yet to deliver consistent results out of its key growth play
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales and wholesale trade
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for release
