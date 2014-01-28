CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Fed policy meet eyed

Jan 28 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
higher open on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. central bank policy
meeting to decide further stimulus cuts.
TOP STORIES
* Turkey's central bank governor raised expectations for an
emergency interest rate hike, denying he was hostage to
political pressures and vowing decisive action to fight rising
inflation and a tumbling lira.
* Lower-than-expected holiday iPhone sales and a weak
revenue forecast by Apple renewed fears about Chinese demand and
a tepid global market, wiping 8 percent off company stock.
* DuPont's fourth-quarter profit doubled, driven by strong
insecticide sales in Latin America and earlier seed shipments in
North America, and the company announced a new $5 billion share
buy-back program.
* Bank of Montreal has reached a deal to buy
UK-based F&C Asset Management Plc for 708 million pounds just a
day after first announcing an offer, saying the move would help
expand its wealth management arm.
* Ford Motor Co posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly
profit as higher earnings in the No. 2 U.S. automaker's core
North American market offset losses in Europe and South America.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.45 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.36 percent to 0.34 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.7211;
rose 0.5 percent
* Gold futures : $1,263.6; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $96.31; rose 0.62 percent
* Brent crude : $106.98; rose 0.27 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,187; rose 0.52 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : The company's Cobre
Panama project in Central America should produce 20 percent more
copper than previously planned, but production will start later
than expected and development costs will be higher, the company
said.
* TransCanada Corp : The company said on Monday there
were "no issues" at present with its 590,000-barrel-per-day
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline system.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Contrans Group Inc : National Bank Financial raises
price target to C$14.50 from C$13.50, expects the company to
generate record EBITDA, sees strong performance in 2014 and
further growth through M&A
* Transforce Inc : National Bank Financial raises
price target to C$27 from C$24, says acquisitions of Clarke and
Vitran, as well as ongoing synergies in both the LTL and P&C
segments, will lead to solid earnings growth
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods, Richmond
Fed manufacturing index and consumer confidence index