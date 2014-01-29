CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as investors await Fed decision

Jan 29 Canada's main stock index on Wednesday
pointed to a lower open with investors cautiously awaiting the
possibility of a further taper of the U.S. central bank's
bond-buying program.
TOP STORIES
* Turkey's central bank hiked all its key interest rates
in dramatic fashion at an emergency midnight policy meeting,
ignoring opposition from Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as it
battles to defend the crumbling lira currency.
* Boeing Co posted a 26 percent increase in quarterly
profit, helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.
* Canadian Pacific Railway reported a five-fold
jump in fourth-quarter profit, as freight revenue rose 7
percent.
* Yahoo Inc's online ad prices slid again in the fourth
quarter and Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant in which it
owns a big stake, saw revenue growth decelerate from its recent
rip-roaring pace. [ID:nL2N0L11WN}
* Biogen Idec Inc said fourth-quarter profit soared 57
percent, helped by strong sales of its new multiple sclerosis
drug, Tecfidera.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.23 to 0.25 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 283.0407;
rose 0.09 percent
* Gold futures : $1251; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $97.3; fell 0.11 percent
* Brent crude : $107.69; rose 0.26 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7155.25; rose 0.21 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bell Aliant Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$26 from C$27 on reduced EBITDA forecasts due to
pricing pressures
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Nomura cuts target
price to C$19 from C$20, attributable to the company's Cobre
Panama project review coming in worse than expected with higher
capex and a two-year delay
* Metro Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$70 from
C$69, says the company's first-quarter results were better than
expected, sees it increasing prices to drive sales
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic events scheduled in the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC