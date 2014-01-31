CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Fed's tapering decision

Jan 31 Canada's main stock index on Friday
pointed to a lower open on concerns surrounding the impact of
the Federal Reserve's stimulus taper on emerging markets.
TOP STORIES
* Google Inc's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street's target
despite an ongoing decline in prices for its online ads and
deepening losses at Motorola, the handset-making division to be
sold to China's Lenovo.
* Canadian National Railway Co reported higher
quarterly earnings on Thursday, saying its full-year volumes and
revenue hit record highs, but the results were tempered by
extreme winter weather in December and came in slightly below
estimates.
* Euro zone consumer prices dropped in January, bucking
market expectations for a rise and providing a possible trigger
for further easing by the European Central Bank to sustain a
fragile recovery and ward against deflation.
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said on Thursday
fourth-quarter profits fell 12 percent due to higher expenses
and a bigger foreign exchange loss.
* Microsoft Corp is likely to appoint its cloud-computing
head, Satya Nadella, as its next chief executive, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as the board
concludes a five-month search for a tech-savvy heavy-hitter to
lead the world's largest software company.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.74 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.33 to 0.70 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 283.1207;
fell 0.37 percent
* Gold futures : $1248.7; rose 0.5 percent
* US crude : $97.27; fell 0.98 percent
* Brent crude : $106.91; fell 0.96 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7065.25; fell 0.42 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Celestica Inc : The contract electronics
manufacturer's quarterly profit narrowly beat analysts' average
estimate due to a slight improvement in margins and a tax
benefit.
* TransCanada Corp : The U.S. State Department is
poised to issue an environmental review of the company's
proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline that will likely say the
project will not appreciably increase carbon emissions, sources
said late Thursday, forcing President Barack Obama closer to a
tough decision.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* HudBay Minerals Inc : CIBC cuts target price to
C$11 from C$12, says the company's recent equity deal increases
the share count by 12 percent, and results in 4 percent dilution
to the NAV
* Norbord Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$34 from
C$37 on the company's lower fourth-quarter results
* Potash Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to $30 from $32 attributable to below consensus fourth-quarter
results, sees 2014 guidance to be weak
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes gross domestic
product data
* Major U.S. events and data includes Personal income,
Chicago PMI, personal consumption and core PCE price index