CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower despite strong euro data

Feb 5 Canada's main stock index looked set to
reverse the previous session's gains on Wednesday even as upbeat
euro zone economic data pointed to a gradual recovery in the
currency bloc.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's private sector logged its busiest month in
2-1/2 years in January as buoyant manufacturing growth outshone
a more modest expansion in services activity, surveys showed.
* Time Warner Inc reported a better-than-expected 5
percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its
Warner Bros movie studio business and premium TV service Home
Box Office.
* Merck & Co Inc reported lower sales, just below
Wall Street estimates, hurt by competition from cheaper generic
medicines.
* TMX Group Ltd reported a fourth-quarter profit that
comfortably beat analysts' estimate as trading activity
improved.
* Intact Financial Corp reported a 40 percent drop
in fourth-quarter profit, hurt mainly by severe winter weather,
but raised its dividend.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.03 percent and 0.28 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.3274;
rose 0.44 percent
* Gold futures : $1,261; rose 0.74 percent
* U.S. crude : $97.73; rose 0.56 percent
* Brent crude : $105.88; rose 0.09 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,057; rose 0.23 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Osisko Mining Corp : The company said on Tuesday a
Quebec court has scheduled a hearing in early March to decide if
its complaints against Goldcorp Inc, which has made a
C$2.6 billion hostile bid for Osisko, have merit.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Suncor Energy Inc : Raymond James cuts target price
to C$45 from C$46 on the company's mixed fourth-quarter results.
* Surge Energy Inc : National Bank Financial resumes
with outperform rating and price target of C$8.50 as the company
continues to screen as one of the most sustainable models in the
energy patch.
* WestJet Airlines Ltd : Raymond James cuts target
price to C$28 from C$31 as the company reported fourth-quarter
results in line with expectations.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits
.
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP national employment
and ISM non-manufacturing index.