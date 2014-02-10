CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after hitting two-week high Friday

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as bank shares spooked by Home Capital woes
Feb 10 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday after hitting a two-week high on Friday in the wake of North American jobs data.
TOP STORIES
* An index measuring optimism among British businesses hit its highest for 22 years in January, providing more evidence of a rebound in the UK economy.
* Cameco on Friday scrapped its lofty production target for uranium due to excess global supply in an uncertain market.
* Loews Corp, controlled by the billionaire Tisch family, reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges.
* Barclays Plc said its 2013 underlying earnings dropped by a quarter from the year before to 5.2 billion pounds, below expectations.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.22 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down modestly
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.7936; fell 0.21 percent
* Gold futures : $1,273.4; rose 0.8 percent
* US crude : $99.52; fell 0.36 percent
* Brent crude : $109.35; fell 0.2 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,144; rose 0.04 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* HudBay Minerals Inc : The company has offered to buy shares of Augusta Resource Corp it does not already own for C$2.96 per share in stock, to gain access to Augusta's Rosemont copper deposit in Arizona.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Dorel Industries Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$39 from C$41 after the company announced earnings would be low, sees results strained through the forecast period
* Firstservice Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$40 ahead of the company's results, sees increase in revenue and says global industry volumes increased 22 percent
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$31.50 from C$24 based on strong investment performance and improving net flows
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian data includes housing starts
* No major economic events scheduled in the day
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Thursday as its heavyweight banking and energy sectors took heavy losses, with oil prices weighing and an alternative lender's troubles putting the domestic housing market in focus.
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight banks, while alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc recovered some of the previous session's sharp losses after hiring bankers to consider its strategic options.