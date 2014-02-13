CANADA STOCKS--TSX may open lower on Italian crisis

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TOP STORIES
* Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta faces a showdown with his own centre-left party on Thursday that could lead to his resignation and the appointment of Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi as head of a new government within days.
* Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to a fall in gross margin and forecast a slowdown in revenue growth at its rail unit this year.
* Barrick Gold Corp reported a big fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as it took another impairment charge, cut its gold reserve estimate by 26 percent and said a key cost measure might rise this year.
* Manulife Financial Corp reported a 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as stronger mutual fund sales and a C$350 million gain on the sale of its Taiwan insurance business offset weaker insurance sales, but results still fell short of estimates.
* Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly operating profit as the company ramped up production of liquids such as light oil and condensate.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down in the range of 0.44 to 0.59 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.5127; fell 0.3 percent
* Gold futures : $1,291; fell 0.33 percent
* US crude : $99.82; fell 0.55 percent
* Brent crude : $108.51; fell 0.26 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,113.25; fell 0.58 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Home Capital Group : The mortgage lender said on Wednesday it would split its stock and reported a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and a 14 percent dividend rise.
* Kinross Gold Corp : The miner said on Wednesday that a "rigorous" review of its mine plans led to slashing its gold reserves by a third, even as it reported a narrower fourth-quarter net loss compared to the same period last year.
* Sun Life Financial Inc : The life insurer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher assets under management and a C$290 million gain related to the restructuring of internal reinsurance arrangements.
* Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd : The miner slashed its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share from 22 cents, saying the reduction reflects current market conditions as gold is trading about $100 per ounce lower than its realized price in 2013.
* Turquoise Hill Resources : The company said year to date sales volume from its Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia has fallen short of expectations, citing post-commissioning issues.
* Teck Resources Ltd : The diversified miner reported a 45 percent drop in quarterly adjusted profit, hurt by lower prices of coal and copper.
* Cenovus Energy Inc : The oil and gas producer reported a smaller fourth-quarter net loss, helped by higher production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$11.75 from C$10.25 based on strong resource growth in the fourth quarter
* Bonterra Energy Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$63 from C$62.50, on the company's strong fourth-quarter production results and solid reserve additions
* FirstService Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$56 from C$50, says the company's fourth-quarter results were strong, with revenues and adjusted EPS beating estimates
* Sun Life Financial Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$40 from C$39 on the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results
* Thomson Reuters Corp : CIBC cuts target price to $35 from $37 citing the company's messy fourth-quarter results and weak 2014 outlook
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing PI
* Major U.S. events and data include Initial Claims and Retail Sales
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.