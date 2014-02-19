CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weak U.S. economic data

Feb 19 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, after weak U.S. economic data raised concerns about the outlook for North American growth.

TOP STORIES

* U.S. homebuilder confidence suffered its largest one-month drop ever in February, heightening concerns that recent signs of weakness in the economy reflect deeper problems than the severe weather that has gripped much of the country.

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said it would buy some of Devon Energy Corp's liquids-rich natural gas assets in Canada for $3.13 billion.

* Yamana Gold Inc reported a net loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday due to a $535.8 million after-tax impairment charge it booked on several exploration and producing properties partly caused by the drop in metal prices.

* Navigation device maker Garmin Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its aviation and fitness products.

* U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, but the fall from record-high earnings a year earlier was not as steep as analysts had expected.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.21 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.2 to 0.33 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 300.619; rose 0.49 percent

* Gold futures : $1,320.7; fell 0.3 percent

* US crude : $103.1; rose 0.65 percent

* Brent crude : $110.44; fell 0.02 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,193; fell 0.03 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* BlackBerry Ltd : The company's CEO John Chen fired a salvo at T-Mobile US Inc on Tuesday, calling ill-conceived a promotion run by the company that encourages customers using BlackBerry smartphones to upgrade to iPhones.

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Keyera Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$69 from C$68 citing production growth in liquids-rich formations in the long term

* Nevsun Resources : CIBC raises target price to C$5 from C$4.50 after the company provided a reserve and resource update for the Bisha and Harena mining licenses

* Precision Drilling : Cowen raises target price to $12 from $11.50 based on better-than expected fourth quarter results and being well positioned to benefit from the secular shift in North America toward high-spec rigs

* Royal Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price target to $70 from $69, says revenue growth anticipated

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data include wholesale trade data

* Major U.S. events and data includes Producer price index and mortgage index