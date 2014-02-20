CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after soft data; BlackBerry set to rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
Feb 20 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday following data showing a slide in China's factory activity and in France's service sector.
But shares of BlackBerry Ltd were set to jump after Facebook Inc's stunning $19 billion bid for fast-growing mobile-messaging startup WhatsApp, with investors cheered by the lofty valuation for the messaging platform.
The deal put a rough valuation metric around the smartphone maker's own BlackBerry Messaging service.
TOP STORIES
* China's vast factory sector contracted again this month and the expected acceleration in euro zone business activity failed to materialise, highlighting the fragile state of the global economy.
* Facebook Inc will buy fast-growing mobile-messaging startup WhatsApp for $19 billion in cash and stock in a landmark deal that places the world's largest social network closer to the heart of mobile communications and may bring younger users into the fold.
* Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly net profit due to a rise in interest expenses, and the company warned that the industry will remain "extremely competitive" in the first half of 2014.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a lower profit for the holiday quarter as comparable sales in the United States declined again.
* Miner Centerra Gold Inc reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, hurt by lower realized gold prices.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.07 to 0.29 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 300.1847; fell 0.72 percent
* Gold futures : $1,309.9; fell 0.81 percent
* US crude : $102.92; fell 0.38 percent
* Brent crude : $109.7; fell 0.7 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,129.25; fell 0.72 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc : The company said on Wednesday it has obtained a first flight test permit for its delayed Learjet 85 from the Federal Aviation Administration and expects the aircraft's maiden voyage in "coming weeks."
* IamGold Corp : The gold miner swung to a quarterly loss as gold prices fell, and said its capital spending in 2014 would be 40 percent lower than last year as it had completed the expansion of a mine in West Africa.
* TransCanada Corp : A Nebraska court on Wednesday voided Governor Dave Heineman's decision to allow TransCanada's $5.4 billion Keystone XL pipeline to pass through the Midwestern state, creating another snag for the controversial project to link Canada's oil sands with refineries in Texas.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$46 from C$43, says the company's agreement to acquire Devon Canada's assets will provide it critical mass in certain areas
* Rogers Communications Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$42 from C$44 given the amount paid by the company for 22 paired spectrum licenses in the 700 MHz auction was above expectations
* Sherritt International Corporation : CIBC cuts price target to C$4.50 from C$5 based on the company's dismal fourth-quarter results and an absence of a cost guidance.
* TELUS Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$38 from C$37 to reflect its 16.6 MHz buy at the 700 MHz spectrum auction
* Tourmaline Oil Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$63 from C$57 citing the company's robust reserves growth with strong FD&A costs and increased its 2014 production outlook
ON THE CALENDAR
* No economic events scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data include initial and continuing claims, consumer price index, manufacturing PMI and real earnings data
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.