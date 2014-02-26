CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on positive German and UK data

Feb 26 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Wednesday, despite worries over opaque policy
moves in China, as positive economic data from Germany and the
UK boosted investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* German consumer morale rose to its highest level in seven
years heading into March as shoppers in Europe's biggest economy
became more upbeat about their future income.
* Britain's economic recovery broadened in the last three months
of 2013, driven by a pick-up in business investment and trade
that will hearten the Bank of England and the government.
* Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly profit topped
analysts' estimates, rising 2 percent on the back of higher
capital markets income, and the bank raised its dividend by 6
percent.
* Struggling department store operator Sears Canada Inc
posted a fall in quarterly same-store sales due to severe winter
weather and power outages.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp swung to a quarterly net loss, hurt by
charges related to its efforts to reduce debt and simplify its
balance sheet.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.12 to 0.15 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.3631;
fell 0.29 percent
* Gold futures : $1,337.7; fell 0.4 percent
* US crude : $102.42; rose 0.58 percent
* Brent crude : $109.3; fell 0.19 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,086; rose 0.3 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Encana Corp : The company and Chesapeake Energy Corp
are negotiating civil settlements with the state of Michigan to
try to end its criminal investigation into whether the energy
companies colluded to keep oil and gas lease prices artificially
low in the state.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies
reported by Reuters.
* Altus Group Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$18.50
from C$17 based after the company's fourth-quarter results beat
estimates
* Bank of Montreal : KBW raises price target to C$68
from C$67, based on the company's better-than-expected
first-quarter results, expectation of a continued low provision
in the US in 2014 and the per share estimated accretion from the
acquisition of F&C
* Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd : CIBC raises
target price to C$94 from C$90 considering the company's
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, sees growth
opportunities from its SS/L
* National Bank of Canada : CIBC cuts target price to
C$48 from C$48.50, says the company's first-quarter results beat
estimates, sees better earnings growth and capital deployment
potential from some of its larger peers
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major economic events scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes new home sales