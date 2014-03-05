CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as Ukraine tensions ease

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-week low as financials track bond yields lower
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
March 5 Canada's stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as Washington and Moscow set up talks to ease tensions over Ukraine.
TOP STORIES
* Russia said it could not order "self-defense" forces in Crimea back to their bases ahead of the first face-to-face talks with the United States on easing tensions over Ukraine and averting the risk of war.
* German sportswear company Adidas warned that weakening emerging market currencies, notably the Russian rouble, would hurt 2014 results and pose a risk to its 2015 targets even as sales are helped by the soccer World Cup.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up modestly
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.3122; fell 0.2 percent
* Gold futures : $1,334.8; fell 0.22 percent
* US crude : $103.03; fell 0.29 percent
* Brent crude : $108.62; fell 0.62 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,053.5; rose 0.06 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Torstar Corp : The owner of Canada's largest daily newspaper by circulation, said quarterly revenue from its media business fell nearly 7 percent, mainly due to weak print advertising.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Avigilon Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$55 from C$50 on the company's largely in-line fourth-quarter results, sees material leverage in 2015
* Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC cuts target price to C$70 from C$71 after the company's fourth-quarter results came in below estimates
* Dorel Industries Inc : NBF raises to sector perform from underperform, says recovery from weak 2013 in sight with healthier markets, cost cutting and contributions from acquisitions and new geographies
* Enbridge Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$56 from C$54 based on the company's recently announced $7 billion Line 3 Replacement Program
* Parkland Fuel Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$22.25 from C$21.50 citing the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian data include Bank of Canada rate decision
* Major U.S. data includes ADP national employment data
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.