CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after peaceful Crimea vote

March 17 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index after Sunday's referendum in Crimea, in which voters overwhelmingly voted to join Russia, passed without violence. June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 0715 ET.

Monthly securities investment data is due at 0830 ET

Stocks edged lower on Friday as worries about the crisis in Ukraine and fears of a slowdown in economic growth in China weighed on investor sentiment.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.65 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.50 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.60 percent at 0715 ET. (Morning News Call newsletterThe Day Ahead newsletter)

TOP STORIES

The ratio of Canadian household debt to income in the fourth quarter of 2013 slipped from a record high while net worth rose, bolstering the Bank of Canada's belief that the housing market is in for a soft landing.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday he would visit Ukraine on March 22 to meet with the country's interim government and show support for Kiev during the Crimea crisis.

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp sued 16 of the world's largest banks on Friday, including Royal Bank of Canada, accusing them of cheating dozens of other now defunct banks by manipulating the Libor interest rate.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,380.1; 0.08

US crude : $98.65; -0.24 pct

Brent crude : $107.63; -0.54 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,514; 0.7 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Banks: Credit Suisse raises targets on Bank Of Nova Scotia, others

Nordion Inc : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer

Parkland Fuel : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

08:30 Empire State Index for Mar: Expected 6.50 Prior 4.48

09:00 Net Capital Inflows for Jan: Prior -45.9 bln

09:00 Foreign Buy,T-bonds for Jan: Prior 17.9 bln

09:15 Industrial output mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 Prior -0.3

09:15 Cap utilization for Feb: Expected 78.6 Prior 78.5

09:15 Manufacturing output for Feb: Expected 0.3 Prior -0.8

10:00 NAHB Index for Mar: Expected 49 Prior 46

