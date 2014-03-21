REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher, CPI and retail data eyed

(Adds time for commodity prices)

March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.28 percent at 0715 ET.

CPI and retail sales figures are due at 0830 ET

Banks led stocks higher on Thursday as investors bet on higher U.S. interest rates and a continuing recovery in the U.S. economy. In her first press conference as chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen on Wednesday indicated that the first increase in rates could come in the first half of next year.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.31 percent At 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.26 percent.

TOP STORIES

Osisko Mining Corp released an updated mine plan for its flagship Malartic gold mine in Quebec and stressed that the C$2.9 billion ($2.6 billion) hostile bid from Goldcorp significantly undervalued its asset base.

Silver Wheaton Corp reported a 47 percent fall in quarterly profit due to a decline in metal prices, but forecast slightly higher production for the current year.

Bombardier Inc provided an upbeat 2016 revenue forecast on Thursday despite its struggles to get its costly new Cseries jetliner into service.

Railway staff of Canadian National Railway Co narrowly voted against a strike-busting labor deal tentatively agreed upon by the company and union.

COMMODITIES AT XXXX ET

Gold futures : $1,339.1; +0.65 pct

US crude : $99.41; +0.52 pct

Brent crude : $106.96; +0.48 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,500; +1.09 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Medical Facilities : TD Securities raises to buy from hold; raises target price to C$21

Parex Resources : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold; raises target price to C$10.50

Newalta Corp : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1030 ECRI weekly index w/e: Prior 133.8

1030 ECRI weekly annualized for w/e: Prior +2.3 pct

