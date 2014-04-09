CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher open; Fed minutes eyed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
April 9 Canadian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday as stock index futures rose and investors awaited the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.20 percent at 0715 ET.
Stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a surge in gold and oil prices drove up shares of natural resource companies and helped boost investor sentiment after three straight sessions of declines.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.27 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The chief executive of Osisko Mining Corp said on Tuesday it will be tough for Goldcorp Inc to raise its bid for Osisko by enough to trump a rival deal, and it is more likely that the gold producer will walk away from the transaction.
Bank of Nova Scotia has shifted its growth focus away from Asia, and will instead drive expansion in four Latin American countries as the bank seeks to focus on "fewer things," Chief Executive Brian Porter said on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,309.0; +0.02 pct
US crude : $102.74; +0.18 pct
Brent crude : $107.99; +0.30 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,643.25; -0.41 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Capstone Mining Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$4.50 from C$4
First Quantum, Newalta Corp : CIBC raises target price
Husky Energy Inc : RBC raises to outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 Wholesale Inventories mm Feb: Expected +0.5 pct prior +0.7 pct
1000 Wholesale Sales mm Feb: Expected +1.0 pct prior -1.8 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
