CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate flat open, China data disappoints

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures weighed down by lower oil prices
April 18 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as an expected surge in U.S. shale oil output in May weighed on oil prices.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET.
Canadian new housing price index data is due at 0830 ET
Stocks climbed on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's March meeting eased concerns that the central bank would raise interest rates before the economy was ready.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.09 percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.13 percent at 0715 ET.
TOP STORIES
Goldcorp Inc, the world's second-biggest gold miner by market value, raised its offer to buy Osisko Mining Corp to about C$3.6 billion ($3.30 billion).
BlackBerry Ltd would consider exiting its handset business if it remains unprofitable, its CEO said, as the technology company looks to expand its corporate reach with investments, acquisitions and partnerships.
The Bank of Canada is unlikely to raise interest rates until the third quarter of 2015, possibly later than the U.S. Fed, and will stick to a staunchly neutral stance in its policy statement next week, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Cable TV, internet and phone services provider Cogeco Cable Inc raised its full-year profit outlook, citing expansion into data services and its U.S. cable business.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,323.1; +1.35 pct
U.S. crude : $103.24; -0.35 pct
Brent crude : $107.34; -0.61 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,622.00; +0.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Dollarama Inc : NBF, Canaccord Genuity raise target price
Crown Point Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with speculative buy rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Import Prices mm Mar: Expected +0.2 pct; prior +0.9 pct
0830 Export Prices mm Mar: Expected +0.2 pct; prior +0.6 pct
0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 320,000 Prior 326,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Prior 319,500
0830 Continued Jobless Claims for w/e: Expected 2.850 mln; prior 2.836 mln
1400 Federal Budget Mar: Expected -$78.0 bln; prior -$193.5 bln
($1 = 1.0919 Canadian dollars)
