CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate lower open as global markets slip

April 11 Stock futures pointed to a slightly
lower open for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors
take cues from weakening global markets due to a sell-off in
technology stocks.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.09
percent at 0715 ET.
The index dropped on Thursday as a selloff in U.S.
technology and biotechnology stocks hit investor sentiment and
fueled declines in every major sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.02
percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.25 percent and
Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.29 percent at 0715.
TOP STORIES
Former Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who steered Canada
through the global financial crisis and then nearly eliminated
the huge budget deficits he had run up in the process, died on
Thursday just weeks after resigning.
The price of new Canadian homes rose 0.2 percent in February
from January, topping expectations of a 0.1 percent gain after
January's 0.3 percent increase, according to Statistics Canada
data.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,321.8; +0.13 pct
US crude : $103.34; -0.6 pct
Brent crude : $107.36; -0.9 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,698; +0.68 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cogeco Cable : Barclays, Canaccord Genuity raise
target price
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : NBF cuts to
sector-perform from outperform
Shaw Communications Inc : Barclays, Canaccord
Genuity raise target price
Paramount Resources : Raymond James raises target to
C$61 from C$57
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 PPI Final Demand mm Mar: Expected +0.10 pct; prior
-0.10 pct
0830 Core PPI Final Demand mm Mar: Expected +0.20 pct; prior
-0.20 pct
0830 PPI Final Demand yy Mar: Expected +1.10 pct; prior
+0.90 pct
0830 Core PPI Final Demand yy Mar: Expected +1.1 pct; prior
+1.1 pct
0955 U Mich Sentiment Prelim Apr: Expected 81.0; prior 80.0
0955 U Mich Conditions Prelim Apr: Expected 96.3; prior 95.7
0955 U Mich Expectations Pre Apr: Expected 71.4; prior 70.0
0955 U Mich 1-Yr Inflation Pre Apr: Prior +3.2 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inflation Pre Apr: Prior +2.9 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 133.6
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.0 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)