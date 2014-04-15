CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower,Ukraine conflict and China data weighs

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
April 15 Canada's main stock index pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as investors weighed up tensions between Russia and Ukraine and signs of slowing growth in China.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.05 percent at 0715 ET.
Manufacturing Sales data is due at 0830 ET
The index rebounded from last week's weakness and advanced on Monday as resource prices rose on concerns about instability in Ukraine, while data showed a rebound U.S. retail sales in March.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.10 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.04 percent at 0715 ET.
TOP STORIES
Canada's tax-collection agency said on Monday that the private information of about 900 people had been compromised as hackers exploited the "Heartbleed" bug, and security experts warned that more attacks will likely follow.
Greece's bank bailout fund has received bids from anchor investors, including Canada's Fairfax and York Capital, for a big chunk of Eurobank's 2.86 billion euro ($3.95 billion)share offering, two senior banking sources close to the talks said.
Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and entertainment company Cineplex Inc have together emerged as the leading contender to buy restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
COMMODITIES AT 0740 ET
Gold futures : $1,304.4; -1.72 pct
US crude : $103.08; -0.93 pct
Brent crude : $108.37; -0.64 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,649.50; -0.26 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Kirkland Lake : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer rating
Transforce : Canaccord Genuity starts with target price of C$29
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA Mar: Expected +0.1 pct prior +0.1 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA Mar: Expected +1.4 pct prior +1.1 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA Mar: Expected +0.1 pct prior +0.1 pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA Mar: Expected +1.6 pct prior +1.6 pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA Mar: Expected 236.06 prior 234.78
0830 Core CPI Index, SA Mar: Prior 236.12
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing Apr: Expected +8.00 prior +5.61
0855 Redbook weekly retail sales mm: Prior -0.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +2.9 pct
0900 Net L-T Flows, Exswaps Feb: Prior +7.3 bln
0900 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds Feb: Prior -0.6 bln
0900 Overall Net Capital Flow Feb: Prior +83.0 bln
0900 Net L-T Flows,Incl Swaps Feb: Prior -2.5 bln
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index Apr: Expected +50 prior +47
1130 Cleveland Fed CPI Mar: Prior +0.2 pct
($1= $1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.