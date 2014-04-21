CANADA STOCKS-Stock futures point to higher TSX open

April 17 Stock futures indicated a higher open
for Canada's main stock index on Monday, picking up where the
market left off before the long holiday weekend.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.07
percent at 0715 ET.
The index reached its highest in nearly six years on
Thursday after positive U.S. economic data drove gains in the
price of oil, which in turn lifted shares of oil producers. [ID:
nL2N0N91V0]
No major Canadian economic events are scheduled for Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.13
percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.15 percent
and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.28 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont
Mining Corp over a combination that would create a gold
mining behemoth have hit a snag, but two sources close to the
situation say the companies remain keen on a deal and
discussions are likely to resume.
A takeover battle for Canada's Osisko Mining Corp,
involving three of the world's top gold producers, is more than
just a testament to the quality of the company's low-cost mine,
it also spotlights a shortage of top-class gold assets in
politically stable areas of the world.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,287.5; -0.61 pct
US crude : $104.1; -0.19 pct
Brent crude : $109.16; -0.34 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,648.85; +0.45 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Enbridge Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold
from buy
Deethree Exploration Ltd : CIBC raises rating to
sector outperformer from sector performer
Transcanada Corp : CIBC cuts rating to sector
performer from sector outperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
08:30 National Activity Index for Mar: Prior 0.14
10:00 Leading Index Change mm for Mar: Expected 0.7 pct
Prior 0.5 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)