CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher, focus on earnings

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
April 22 Stock futures indicated a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with investors focused on U.S. quarterly earnings.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.24 percent at 0715 ET.
Wholesale trade data for February is due at 0830 ET .
The S&P TSX index was little changed in thin trading on Monday. Drops in shares of Barrick Gold Corp and TransCanada Corp, which was hit by another delay for its Keystone XL pipeline project, offset gains in other groups.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.07 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.27 percent.
TOP STORIES
Activist investor William Ackman has teamed up with Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to make a joint run at buying wrinkle-treatment maker Allergan Inc , according to security filings.
Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said it would cut about 600 jobs, or 5 percent of its global workforce, after a sharp fall in quarterly earnings and revenue.
Cable, telecommunications and media company Rogers Communications Inc reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday, as a move to more customer-friendly pricing led to a slip in earnings at its major wireless phone arm.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,289.8; +0.14 percent
US crude : $104.07; -0.29 percent
Brent crude : $109.35; -0.55 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,619.75; -0.44 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
B2Gold Corp : Goldman Sachs starts with buy rating; target price C$4.20
Maple Leaf Foods : RBC raises target price to C$18 from C$17; rating sector perform
Potash Corp : Susquehanna raises price target to $29 from $26; rating neutral
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
08:55 Redbook mm for w/e: Prior -1.0 pct
08:55 Redbook yy for w/e: Prior 2.6 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Prices mm for Feb: Prior 0.5 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Prices yy for Feb: Prior 7.4 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for Feb: Prior 209.1
10:00 Existing Home Sales for March: Expected 4.55 mln Prior 4.60 mln
10:00 Richmond Fed Composite Index for April: Prior -7
10:00 Richmond Fed Services Index for April: Prior 5
10:00 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments for April: Prior -9
($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
