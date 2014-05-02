CANADA STOCKS-TSX looks set to open higher after strong U.S. jobs data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
(Updates after U.S. jobs data)
May 2Canadian stocks looked set for higher opening on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. monthly job numbers bolstered hopes of a strong rebound in economic activity in the second quarter.
U.S. job growth increased at its fastest pace in more than two years in April and the unemployment rate dived to a 5-1/2 year low of 6.3 percent.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.26 percent at 0845 ET.
The index edged higher on Thursday as gains in Manulife Financial Corp and Catamaran Corp helped to offset a decline in shares of Bombardier Inc after those companies reported results.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.02 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.37 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
TransCanada Corp Canada's No.2 pipeline company and the backer of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, reported a 14 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit as it benefited from a severe winter in North America.
News Corp said it would buy romance novel publisher Harlequin Enterprises Ltd from Torstar Corp to boost its non-English book publishing.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's energy unit said it would buy AltaLink, Alberta's largest electricity transmission company, from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc for about $2.9 billion in cash.
Fairfax Financial Holdings, the property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, said first-quarter profit more than quadrupled due to strong investment gains and improved underwriting results.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,279.5; -0.28 pct
US crude : $99.81; +0.38 pct
Brent crude : $108.49; +0.69 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,661; +0.24 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Gran Tierra : Goldman Sachs starts with neutral rating
Penn West : National Bank Financial ups rating to sector perform
Stella-Jones : National Bank Financial cuts rating to sector perform from outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm Payrolls for April: Actual +288,000 prior +192,000
0830 Private Payrolls for April: Actual +273,000 prior +192,000
0830 Manufacturing Payrolls for April: Actual +12,000 prior -1,000
0830 Unemployment Rate for April: Actual +6.3 pct prior +6.7 pct
0830 Average Earnings mm for April: Actual +0.0 pct prior 0.0 pct
0830 Average Workweek hrs for April: Actual 34.5 hrs prior 34.5 hrs
0945 ISM-New York Index for Apr: prior 627.1
1000 Durables Ex-Def, R mm for Mar: Prior +1.8 pct
1000 Durable Goods, R mm for Mar: Prior +2.6 pct
1000 Factory Orders mm for Mar: Expected +1.4 pct prior +1.6 pct
1000 Durables Ex-Transpt R mm for March: Prior +2.0 pct
1000 Nondef Cap Ex-Air R mm for March: Prior +2.2 pct
1000 Nondef Cap Ex-Air R mm for March: Prior +2.2 pct
1000 Factory Ex-Transp mm for March: Prior +0.7 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 134.6
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +4.1 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.