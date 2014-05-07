CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to flat start for Canadian stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices rise
April 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices rose driven by expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017.
May 7Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on Wednesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.1 percent at 0730 ET ahead of building permits data.
Building permits figures for March are due at 0830 ET .
The index slipped on Tuesday as worries about increasing violence in Ukraine raised fears that the conflict could be have a broader impact. Almost every sector fell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.23 percent at 0730 ET while S&P 500 futures were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.15 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Encana Corp , Canada's No. 1 natural gas company, said it would buy producing assets in the Eagle Ford shale field in Texas from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc for $3.1 billion, nearly doubling its oil output.
Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No.5 independent oil and gas producer, posted a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, as oil and natural gas liquids production in North America soared 45 percent.
Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 56 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes on its regional oil sands system.
Torstar Corp said first-quarter sales slipped, hurt by an 8 percent fall in revenue at its media business, which publishes the country's largest daily newspaper.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,312.0; +0.28 pct
US crude : $100.29; +0.79 pct
Brent crude : $107.36; +0.28 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,674.0; -0.68 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
George Weston Ltd : Barclays raises target price to C$86 from C$84; rating equal weight
Newalta Corp : RBC raises target price to C$21 from C$20; rating outperform
Westjet Airlines Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$29 from C$30; rating buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Productivity Preliminary for Q1: Expected -1.0 pct prior +1.8 pct
0830 Labor Costs Preliminary for Q1: Expected +2.6 pct prior -0.1 pct
1500 Consumer Credit for March: Expected +15.75 bln prior +16.49 bln
($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Banagalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
