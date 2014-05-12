CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point higher start for Canadian stocks

May 12Canadian stocks looked set to open higher
on Monday as investors set aside worries about a possible
escalation in Ukraine's civil conflict after separatist rebels
declared a resounding victory in a referendum on Sunday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.21
percent at 0730 ET.
The index fell slightly on Friday as unexpectedly sluggish
jobs data and worries about escalating tensions in Ukraine
spurred declines in the energy and financial sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.33
percent at 0730 ET while S&P 500 futures were up 0.40
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.56 percent.
TOP STORIES
U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc rejected the
unsolicited takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc saying it substantially undervalued
the company.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,291.1; +0.30 pct
US crude : $100.46; +0.47 pct
Brent crude : $108.66; +0.71 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,891.25; +2.17 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Natural Resources : National Bank Financial
ups target to C$53 from C$48
Dundee Real Estate : National Bank Financial cuts
target to C$34.50 from C$35
TMX Group Ltd : National Bank Financial raises price
target to C$60 from C$56
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1400 Federal budget for April: Expected +$114 bln prior
-$36.9 bln
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
