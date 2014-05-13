CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to flat start

May 13Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.04 percent at 0715 ET.

No major Canadian data is scheduled for release.

The index rose on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's losses, as shares of resource companies were buoyed by advances in the prices of gold, copper and oil

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.12 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.10 percent.

TOP STORIES

Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural-gas producer, said first-quarter operating profit more than doubled, helped by higher gas prices and liquids production.

BlackBerry Ltd launched a low-cost touchscreen device in Jakarta, the Z3, as the embattled smartphone maker looks to revive sales in emerging markets like Indonesia where its once-fervent following has shrivelled.

U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday blocked an energy-efficiency bill backed by manufacturers and environmentalists, forfeiting a chance to vote on TransCanada Corp's long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,292.0; -0.28 pct

US crude : $101.29; +0.70 pct

Brent crude : $108.77; +0.33 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6860.00; -0.28 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Inter Pipeline : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold; NBF raises target price on the company

Pembina Pipeline : Canaccord Genuity ups to buy; NBF raises target price on stock

Total Energy Services : RBC, Canaccord Genuity raise target price on the company

SNC-Lavalin Group : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for April: Expected +0.3 pct prior +0.6 pct

0830 Export prices mm for April: Expected +0.3 pct prior +0.8 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for April: Expected +0.4 pct prior +1.2 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for April: Expected +0.6 pct prior +0.7 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for April: Prior +1.0 pct

0830 Retail control for April: Expected +0.5 pct prior +0.8 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.0 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.4 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for March: Expected +0.4 pct prior +0.4 pct

($1= $1.09 Canadian)