CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to flat start

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
May 13Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.04 percent at 0715 ET.
No major Canadian data is scheduled for release.
The index rose on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's losses, as shares of resource companies were buoyed by advances in the prices of gold, copper and oil
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.12 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.10 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Encana Corp , Canada's largest natural-gas producer, said first-quarter operating profit more than doubled, helped by higher gas prices and liquids production.
BlackBerry Ltd launched a low-cost touchscreen device in Jakarta, the Z3, as the embattled smartphone maker looks to revive sales in emerging markets like Indonesia where its once-fervent following has shrivelled.
U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday blocked an energy-efficiency bill backed by manufacturers and environmentalists, forfeiting a chance to vote on TransCanada Corp's long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,292.0; -0.28 pct
US crude : $101.29; +0.70 pct
Brent crude : $108.77; +0.33 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6860.00; -0.28 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Inter Pipeline : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold; NBF raises target price on the company
Pembina Pipeline : Canaccord Genuity ups to buy; NBF raises target price on stock
Total Energy Services : RBC, Canaccord Genuity raise target price on the company
SNC-Lavalin Group : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Import prices mm for April: Expected +0.3 pct prior +0.6 pct
0830 Export prices mm for April: Expected +0.3 pct prior +0.8 pct
0830 Retail sales mm for April: Expected +0.4 pct prior +1.2 pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for April: Expected +0.6 pct prior +0.7 pct
0830 Retail ex gas/autos for April: Prior +1.0 pct
0830 Retail control for April: Expected +0.5 pct prior +0.8 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.0 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.4 pct
1000 Business inventories mm for March: Expected +0.4 pct prior +0.4 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.