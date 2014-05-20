CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as traders return

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
May 20 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Tuesday as markets return from an extended weekend.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.13 percent at 0715 ET.
Wholesale trade data is due for release at 0830 ET.
The index slipped on Friday to its lowest in about 2-1/2 weeks as sluggish commodity prices weighed on shares of materials companies in below-average trading volume ahead of the long weekend.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.02 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.09 percent.
TOP STORIES
Activist investor William Ackman said on Monday that Allergan Inc's CEO has a "disabling" conflict of interest because a takeover of his company by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc would likely mean the loss of his job.
Barrick Gold Corp has met with Chilean officials and is keen to move forward with its suspended Pascua-Lama gold and copper project, in which it has already invested more than $5 billion, Chile's new mining minister told Reuters.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,290.1; -0.28 pct
US crude : $102.81; +0.19 pct
Brent crude : $109.47; +0.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,905.00; -0.29 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp : National Bank Financial starts rating with outperform
Lumenpulse Inc : National Bank Financial starts rating with outperform
Onex Corp : CIBC cuts to sector performer; Canaccord Genuity raises price target
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +1.1 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.2 pct
($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore)
