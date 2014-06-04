CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to flat open, BoC rate decision awaited

June 4 Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on Wednesday, with the Bank of Canada expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were flat at 0720 ET.

The central bank, which will announce its policy decision at 0900 ET, is expected to hold its key rate at 1 percent and show no sign of changing its neutral stance, even though inflation has jumped to its 2 percent target sooner than expected.

Trade balance data is due at 0830 ET.

The index rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, driven by gains in the share prices of energy producers and financial companies, as positive economic data from China boosted sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 0720 ET, while e-mini S&P 500 futures were down 0.14 percent and e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.16 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Pent-up demand helped drive Canadian auto sales to a monthly record in May, with mass market brands and niche automakers both big winners, an independent auto industry analyst said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced the appointment of a Quebec judge to the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday after the top court rejected his previous appointment earlier this year in a high-profile case.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Tuesday that it met with Bombardier Inc on Monday and assured the Canadian planemaker it still believes in the $4.4 billion CSeries jetliner program despite an engine failure last week.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,245.2; +0.08 pct

US crude : $103.28; +0.6 pct

Brent crude : $109.31; +0.45 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,782.25; -1.25 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway : BMO raises rating to outperform from market perform

Brazil Resources Inc : Salman Partners starts with speculative buy rating

Canaccord Genuity : RBC raises price target to C$13 from C$12

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for May: Expected +210,000, prior +220,000

0830 International trade mm for April: Expected -$40.8 bln, prior -$40.4 bln

0830 Productivity revised for Q1: Expected -2.7 pct, prior -1.7 pct

0830 Labor costs revised for Q1: Expected +5.0 pct, prior +4.2 pct

0945 Markit services PMI Final F for May: Prior +58.4

0945 Markit comp final PMI for May: Prior +55.60

1000 ISM non-manufacturing PMI for May: Expected +55.5, prior +55.2

1000 ISM non-manufacturing business activity for May: Expected +60.0, prior +60.9

1000 ISM non-manufacturing employment index for May: Prior +51.3

1000 ISM non-manufacturing new orders index for May: Prior +58.2

1000 ISM non-manufacturing price paid index for May: Prior +60.8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)