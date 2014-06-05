CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open lower

June 5 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.

The index rose to its highest in almost six years on Wednesday, boosted by positive data on U.S. services sector growth and a decision by the Bank of Canada to leave interest rates unchanged.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent.

Canadian building permits data is due at 0830 ET and Ivey PMI data at 1000 ET.

The Bank of Canada held its main interest rate at 1 percent on Wednesday and said the risks of low inflation loom as large as ever despite a faster-than-anticipated rise in prices, remarks that some economists interpreted as being dovish.

The outlook for the Canadian dollar has improved over the last month, a Reuters poll showed, as a central bank that is unlikely to significantly alter its course is expected to keep the currency hemmed in a slim trading range.

Canadian natural gas and electricity retailer Just Energy Group Inc said it would sell its Ontario-based water heater and air conditioning home services business for $505 million to pay down debt.

Gold futures : $1,243.5; -0.04 pct

US crude : $102.31; -0.32 pct

Brent crude : $108.07; -0.3 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,784.75; unchanged

B2Gold Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$4.50 from C$5; sector outperformer

Canaccord Genuity : KBW, CIBC raises price target on the stock

Laurentian Bank of Canada : Barclays, NBF, Canaccord Genuity raise target price

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +310,000, prior +300,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week Average: Prior +311,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.625 mln, prior +2.631 mln

($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)