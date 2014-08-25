CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher amid hopes for ECB stimulus measures

Aug 25 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as global investor sentiment improved on the prospect of new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.31 percent at 0715 ET.

No major Canadian data is due for release.

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, pulling back from another record high hit earlier in the day on concerns about a further escalation of tensions in Ukraine. Shares of financial and energy companies fell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.39 percent.

TOP STORIES

Burger King is in talks to acquire the coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in a deal that would create a fast food powerhouse with a market capitalization of roughly $18 billion.

A small number of water samples taken near the site of a major spill at Imperial Metals Corp's Mount Polley mine have shown copper levels high enough to pose a risk to fish, British Columbia officials said on Friday, but the copper did not exceed drinking water guidelines.

Talisman Energy Inc said Friday it still plans to sell its oil properties in Iraq's Kurdistan region, even after its partner announced a massive oil discovery.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,276.60; -0.16 percent

US crude : $93.77; +0.13 percent

Brent crude : $102.53; +0.23 percent

LME 3-month copper : $7,075.85; +0.87 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Royal Bank of Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$86 from C$85

SNC-Lavalin : RBC raises target price to C$66 from C$60

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Jul: Prior +0.12

0945 Markit Comp Flash PMI for Aug: Prior +60.90

0945 Markit Services PMI for Aug: Expected +59.5; Prior +60.8

1000 New Home Sales-Units mm for Jul: Expected +0.430 mln; Prior +0.406 mln

1000 New Home Sales Change mm for Jul: Prior -8.1 pct

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Aug: Prior +12.70

($1= C$1.10) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)