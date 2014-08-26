CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower open for TSX

Aug 26 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with September futures
on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.07 percent at 0715 ET.
No major economic data is due for release.
Canada's main stock index touched an all-time high before
notching a record high close on Monday as shares of Tim Hortons
Inc shot up after the coffee chain confirmed it was in
merger talks with Burger King Worldwide Inc.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.11 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.10 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.15 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Bank of Nova Scotia reported a higher quarterly
profit as strength at its wealth management and insurance
businesses boosted its bottom line and allowed Canada's No. 3
lender to raise its dividend.
Bank of Montreal reported a stronger third-quarter
profit, helped by gains at its Canadian and U.S. personal and
commercial banking units and higher revenue at its capital
markets arm.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,287.50; +0.8 percent
US crude : $93.62; +0.29 percent
Brent crude : $102.81; +0.16 percent
LME 3-month copper : $7,066.50; -0.13 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Liquor Stores : National Bank Financial raises
rating to sector perform from
Whitecap Resources : Barclays raises price target to
C$20 from C$18
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Durable Goods for Jul: Expected +7.5 pct; Prior +1.7
pct
0830 Durables Ex-Transport for Jul: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior
+1.9 pct
0830 Durables Ex-Defense mm for Jul: Expected +1.8 pct;
Prior +1.5 pct
0830 Nondefense Ex-Air for Jul: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior
+3.3 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.7 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price mm for Jun: Prior +0.4 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price yy for Jun: Prior +5.5 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jun: Prior +212.4
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Jun: Expected +0.0 pct; Prior
-0.3 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Jun: Expected +1.0 pct; Prior
+1.1 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Jun: Expected +8.4 pct; Prior
+9.3 pct
1000 Consumer Confidence for Aug: Expected +89.0; Prior
+90.9
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Aug: Prior +7
1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Aug: Prior +12
1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Aug: Prior +3
1030 Texas Serv Sect Outlook for Aug: Prior +22.4
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Aug: Prior +21.5
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)