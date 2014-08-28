CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on renewed Ukraine worries

Aug 28 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday on renewed worries over turmoil in Ukraine and ahead of the release of U.S. GDP data.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 1.7 percent at 0720 ET.

Current account data is due at 0830 ET.

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, a day after hitting a record high, as weakness in energy and materials shares was offset by a gain in National Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent at 0720 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a higher quarterly profit, boosted by strong gains at its core Canadian retail business and the impact of buoyant capital markets on its investment banking and trading arm.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by strong gains at its wealth management and investment dealer divisions.

Gold futures : $1,290.60; +0.68 percent

US crude : $93.85; -0.03 percent

Brent crude : $102.91; +0.18 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,993; -0.53 percent

Canacol Energy Ltd : TD Securities raises price target to C$12 from C$11.50

Canadian Western Bank : RBC raises price target to C$43 from C$40

National Bank of Canada : TD Securities raises price target to C$52 from C$50

0830 Corporate Profits for Q2: Prior -16.3 pct

0830 GDP for Q2: Expected +3.9 pct; Prior +4.0 pct

0830 GDP Sales for Q2: Expected +2.5 pct; Prior +2.3 pct

0830 GDP Consumer Spending for Q2: Prior +2.5 pct

0830 GDP Deflator for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct; Prior +2.0 pct

0830 Core PCE Prices for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct; Prior +2.0 pct

0830 PCE Prices for Q2: Expected +2.3 pct; Prior +2.3 pct

0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected +300,000; Prior +298,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior +300,750

0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected +2.513 mln; Prior +2.500 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for July: Prior +102.7

1000 Pending Sales Change mm for July: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior -1.1 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Prior +11

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Aug: Prior +9

