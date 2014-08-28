CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on renewed Ukraine worries

Aug 28 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday on renewed worries
over turmoil in Ukraine and ahead of the release of U.S. GDP
data.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down
1.7 percent at 0720 ET.
Current account data is due at 0830 ET.
Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, a
day after hitting a record high, as weakness in energy and
materials shares was offset by a gain in National Bank of Canada
after the lender reported quarterly results.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.22 percent at 0720 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.21 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a higher quarterly
profit, boosted by strong gains at its core Canadian retail
business and the impact of buoyant capital markets on its
investment banking and trading arm.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a higher
third-quarter profit, helped by strong gains at its wealth
management and investment dealer divisions.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,290.60; +0.68 percent
US crude : $93.85; -0.03 percent
Brent crude : $102.91; +0.18 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,993; -0.53 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canacol Energy Ltd : TD Securities raises price
target to C$12 from C$11.50
Canadian Western Bank : RBC raises price target to
C$43 from C$40
National Bank of Canada : TD Securities raises price
target to C$52 from C$50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Corporate Profits for Q2: Prior -16.3 pct
0830 GDP for Q2: Expected +3.9 pct; Prior +4.0 pct
0830 GDP Sales for Q2: Expected +2.5 pct; Prior +2.3 pct
0830 GDP Consumer Spending for Q2: Prior +2.5 pct
0830 GDP Deflator for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct; Prior +2.0 pct
0830 Core PCE Prices for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct; Prior +2.0
pct
0830 PCE Prices for Q2: Expected +2.3 pct; Prior +2.3 pct
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected +300,000; Prior
+298,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior +300,750
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected +2.513 mln; Prior
+2.500 mln
1000 Pending Homes Index for July: Prior +102.7
1000 Pending Sales Change mm for July: Expected +0.5 pct;
Prior -1.1 pct
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Prior +11
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Aug: Prior +9
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)