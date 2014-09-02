CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open for TSX

Sept 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.09 percent at 0715 ET.

No major economic data is due for release on Tuesday. .

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, capping its third straight month of gains as a rise in energy and financial shares helped offset the impact of investor nervousness over geopolitical tensions.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian miner Cameco Corp suspended production at the world's largest uranium mine after the union representing more than 500 workers refused to take the company's offer to workers for a vote, Cameco said on Friday.

Bombardier Inc's troubled aerospace business faces more upheaval as a Swedish carrier backed out as the first customer to start commercial flights with its new CSeries jet and the Canadian firm said more senior aerospace executives would be laid off.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,270.40; -1.2 percent

US crude : $95.10; -0.9 percent

Brent crude : $101.81; -0.95 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,942; +0.1 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Athabasca Oil Corp : Raymond James raises price target to C$9 from C$7.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 Markit Mfg PMI for Aug: Prior +58.0

1000 Construction Spending mm for Jul: Expected +1.0 pct; Prior -1.8 pct

1000 IBD Economic Optimism for Sep: Prior +44.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Aug: Expected +56.8; Prior +57.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Aug: Expected +58.0; Prior +59.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Aug: Expected +58.4; Prior +58.2

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Aug: Prior +63.4

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.10) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)