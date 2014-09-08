CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower open for TSX

Sept 8 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with September futures
on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.25 percent at 0715 ET.
Building permits data is due at 0830 ET
Canada's main stock index finished Friday's session little
changed as modest, but broad, declines led by financial stocks,
offset resource gains and investors kept to the sidelines.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.18 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.16 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.09 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bombardier Inc resumed test flights for its
much-delayed CSeries jet on Sunday, the first such flight after
tests were halted in May following an on-ground engine failure.
Athabasca Oil Corp increased its capital budget for
the year and said its chief executive of seven years would
retire on Sept. 30.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,268.20; +0.21 percent
US crude : $92.67; -0.66 percent
Brent crude : $100.01; -0.8 percent
LME 3-month copper : $7030; +0.79 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway Co <CNR.TO: Goldman Sachs raises
price target to C$76 from C$72
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Goldman Sachs ups
price target to C$245 from C$222
Empire Co : National Bank Financial raises price
target to C$78 from C$75
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment Trends for Aug: Prior +120.3
1500 Consumer Credit for Jul: Expected +$17.35 bln; Prior
+$17.26 bln
($1= C$1.10)
