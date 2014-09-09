CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to flat opening for TSX

Sept 9 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with investors finding
few reasons to buy in the absence of any major economic
catalyst.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.02
percent at 0715 ET.
Housing starts data for August is due at 0830 ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weaker
commodities prices, including oil's drop below $100 a barrel,
weighed on shares of energy and mining companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.09 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.07 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.14 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Encana Corp will sell its remaining stake in
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, the company it spun out to
investors in May, in a C$2.6 billion deal as it continues to
raise funds to increase oil production.
Taseko Mines Ltd said on Monday it will buy mineral
exploration and development company Curis Resources in
an all-share deal, giving the Canadian miner access to the
advanced-stage Florence copper project in central Arizona.
Gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd has agreed to buy
Cayden Resources Inc, a gold exploration company with
projects in Mexico, for C$205 million in shares and cash, the
two companies said on Monday.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,252.70; Flat
US crude : $93.44; +0.84 percent
Brent crude : $100.11; -0.10 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,923.50; -0.93 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Athabasca Oil Corp : Barclays cuts target price to
C$9.50 from C$10
Kirkland Lake Gold : Investec cuts rating to
"reduce" from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.7 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.9 pct
1000 JOLTS Job Openings for Jul: Prior +4.67 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)