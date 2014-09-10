CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher

Sept 10 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.10 percent at 0715 ET.

Capacity utilization data for Q2 is due at 0830 ET.

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as gains in the heavyweight energy and financial sectors offset shares of commodity producers that were driven lower by weak copper prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.10 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's telecommunications regulator should ease restrictions on domestic television providers because of the competitive threat they face from online services like Netflix Inc, Quebecor Inc Chief Executive Pierre Dion told a hearing on Tuesday

After months of staying largely silent on a deal he is trying to broker, billionaire William Ackman on Tuesday criticized Allergan Inc 's board of directors, urging them to "wake up" and at least listen to what potential purchaser Valeant Pharmaceuticals has to offer the Botox maker.

Canadian Tire Corp said on Tuesday it will take the store's famous paper "money" into the digital era as it looks to better compete with deep-pocketed U.S. chains expanding their presence in Canada.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,256.70; +0.79 percent

US crude : $92.71; -0.04 percent

Brent crude : $99.08; -0.08 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,849.50; +0.14 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Chinook Energy <CKE.TO: Raymond James starts with "outperform" rating

Gasfrac Energy Services : Raymond James raises rating to "market perform" from "underperform"

Sandvine Corp : RBC cuts price target to C$4.40 from C$4.60

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Wholesale Inventories mm for Jul: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior +0.3 pct

1000 Wholesale Sales mm for Jul: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

