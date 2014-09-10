CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher

Sept 10 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday with
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.10 percent
at 0715 ET.
Capacity utilization data for Q2 is due at 0830 ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, snapping
a three-day losing streak as gains in the heavyweight energy and
financial sectors offset shares of commodity producers that were
driven lower by weak copper prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.10 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.14 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's telecommunications regulator should ease
restrictions on domestic television providers because of the
competitive threat they face from online services like Netflix
Inc, Quebecor Inc Chief Executive Pierre Dion
told a hearing on Tuesday
After months of staying largely silent on a deal he is
trying to broker, billionaire William Ackman on Tuesday
criticized Allergan Inc 's board of directors, urging
them to "wake up" and at least listen to what potential
purchaser Valeant Pharmaceuticals has to offer the
Botox maker.
Canadian Tire Corp said on Tuesday it will take
the store's famous paper "money" into the digital era as it
looks to better compete with deep-pocketed U.S. chains expanding
their presence in Canada.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,256.70; +0.79 percent
US crude : $92.71; -0.04 percent
Brent crude : $99.08; -0.08 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,849.50; +0.14 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Chinook Energy <CKE.TO: Raymond James starts with
"outperform" rating
Gasfrac Energy Services : Raymond James raises
rating to "market perform" from "underperform"
Sandvine Corp : RBC cuts price target to C$4.40 from
C$4.60
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 Wholesale Inventories mm for Jul: Expected +0.5 pct;
Prior +0.3 pct
1000 Wholesale Sales mm for Jul: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior
+0.2 pct
($1= C$1.10)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)