CANADA STOCKS-Stock futures point to higher open for TSX

Sept 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday despite weak
Chinese data that pushed commodity prices lower.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.11
percent at 0730 ET.
No major Canadian economic data is due.
Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as a
decline in the energy sector, prompted by a fall in oil prices,
was offset by positive economic data from the United States.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 0730 ET on Monday, while S&P 500 e-mini
futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were up 0.01 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada's closely watched ratio of household debt to income
rebounded to 163.6 percent in the second quarter from 163.1
percent in the first, following a pattern which typically sees a
second-quarter rise, Statistics Canada indicated on Friday.
Canadian home prices rose in August and the pace of 12-month
home price appreciation accelerated, a report showed on Friday,
suggesting robust demand for housing is carrying through to the
second half of the year.
A tax dispute that threatened to delay the giant Oyu Tolgoi
copper mine being developed in Mongolia by Rio Tinto
has been resolved, a government official said.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,233.5; +0.29 pct
US crude : $91.55; -0.78 pct
Brent crude : $96.81; -0.31 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,814; -0.35 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
TransCanada Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from
"neutral"
Canadian Pacific Railway : BMO raises target price to
C$240 from C$220
DHX Media : RBC cuts to "sector perform" from
"outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 NY Fed manufacturing for Sep: Expected 16.00 Prior
14.69
0915 Industrial output mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct Prior
+0.4 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Aug: Expected +79.3 pct
Prior +79.2 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct
Prior +1.0 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)