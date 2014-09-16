CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower open for TSX

Sept 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.19 percent at 0720 ET.

Manufacturing sales data for July is due at 0830 ET .

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices and worries about the pace of growth in China's economy weighed on sentiment, pulling down shares in every major sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent at 0720 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Allergan Inc and its suitors, Pershing Square Capital Management and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, settled their pending litigation before the Delaware Court of Chancery and agreed to hold a special shareholder meeting on the originally scheduled date, Dec. 18.

Global mobile operator Vimpelcom and Egypt's Global Telecom have agreed to sell their stake in Wind Canada for 135 million Canadian dollars ($122.05 million) to a Canadian investment firm, Globalive Capital, the two companies said.

Barrick Gold Corp has appointed well-known Canadian lawyer and long-time Barrick advisor Kevin Thomson to help with its strategy, the latest appointment by Executive Chairman John Thornton in a wide-ranging executive overhaul.

COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET

Gold futures : $1,233.60; Flat

US crude : $92.68; -0.26 percent

Brent crude : $97.72; -0.16 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,868.75; +0.71 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

B2Gold Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to C$3.75 from C$4

Manulife Financial Corp : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with "outperform"

Whitecap Resources Inc : CIBC raises target to C$21 from C$19.25

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 PPI Final Demand mm for Aug: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Core PPI Final Demand mm for Aug: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 PPI Final Demand yy for Aug: Expected +1.8 pct; Prior +1.7 pct

0830 Core PPI Final Demand yy for Aug: Expected +1.8 pct; Prior +1.6 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.2 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +4.9 pct

1600 Net L-T Flows, Ex-swaps for Jul: Prior -18.7 bln

1600 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds for Jul: Prior -20.8 bln

1600 Overall Net Capital Flow for Jul: Prior -153.5 bln

1600 Net L-T Flows, Incl Swaps for Jul: Prior -30.2 bln

($1= C$1.11) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)