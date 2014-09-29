CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower start, focus on Hong Kong unrest

Sept 29 - Tracking weakness in global markets, Canada's main
stock index looked set for a lower start on Monday as
pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong weighed on Asia exposed
stocks.
December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down
0.31 percent at 0715 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Canada's main stock index jumped in choppy trading on
Friday, recovering from a sharp selloff the previous session, as
U.S. economic data helped drive gains.
The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in
the second quarter with all sectors contributing to the jump in
output in a bullish signal for the rest of the year.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.53 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were
down 0.54 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down
0.54 percent.
TOP STORIES
Encana Corp said it would buy Athlon Energy
Inc for $5.93 billion in cash, excluding debt, as it
accelerates its plan to focus on more-lucrative oil and
natural-gas liquids.
Limited crude supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma, have prompted
pipeline company Enbridge Inc to implement new steps to
increase the flow into the storage hub and delivery point for
U.S. crude oil futures.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,219.70; +0.4 pct
US crude : $93.08; -0.49 pct
Brent crude : $96.53; -0.48 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,697.50; -0.31 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited : Barclays raises
target price to C$240 from C$220
CGI Group Inc : Goldman Sachs resumes with "buy"
rating
Emera Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$40;
"overweight" rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 Personal Consumption Real mm for Aug: Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Personal Income mm for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Consumption, Adjusted mm for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Aug: Expected 0.0 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for Aug: Prior 1.5 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm for Aug: Prior 0.1 pct
0830 PCE Price Index yy for Aug: Prior 1.6 pct
1000 Pending Homes Index for Aug: Prior 105.9
1000 Pending Sales Change mm for Aug: Expected -0.1 pct;
Prior 3.3 pct
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Bus Idx for Sep: Prior 7.10
