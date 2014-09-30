CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slightly lower ahead of economic data

Sept 30 - Stock futures pointed to a modestly lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday ahead of the monthly
gross domestic product report, with economic growth expected to
have cooled slightly to 0.2 percent in July.
December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down
0.05 percent at 0730 ET.
Data on gross domestic product and producer prices is due at
0830 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped
on Monday, extending the previous week's slide as worries about
democracy protests in Hong Kong drove market volatility, pulling
down shares of financial and mining companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.37 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up
0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.64
percent.
TOP STORIES
Cuba offered to free jailed Canadian executive Cy Tokmakjian
in return for $55 million and company assets, his company
Tokmakjian Group said on Monday, but the deal fell through
because the firm did not have the money and the businessman
wanted to clear his name.
TMX Group Ltd named Lou Eccleston as its new chief
executive, the Toronto Stock Exchange operator said on Monday,
after a lengthy global search to replace retiring CEO Tom Kloet
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,204.9; -1.09 pct
US crude : $94.45; -0.12 pct
Brent crude : $97.39; +0.20 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,678.75; -0.94 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Black Diamond Group : Acumen cuts price target to
C$32.50; rating "buy"
Concordia Healthcare Corp : TD Securities resumes
coverage with "buy" rating
Fortis Inc : BMO raises target price to C$36 from
C$34; rating "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.6 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 3.7 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for July: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior
-0.2 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for July: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior
1.0 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 for July: Expected 7.5 pct; Prior 8.1
pct
0945 Chicago PMI for September: Expected 61.9; Prior 64.3
1000 Consumer Confidence for September: Expected 92.5; Prior
92.4
1030 Texas Services Sect Outlook for September: Prior 22.8
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for September: Prior 21.0
($1= $1.12 Canadian)
