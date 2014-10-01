CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower open as economic data weighs

Oct 1 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as lackluster
economic data and civil unrest in Hong Kong kept investors
cautious.
December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down
0.14 percent at 0720 ET.
RBC manufacturing PMI data is due at 0930 ET.
The TSX index fell about 4.3 percent in September, its
biggest monthly drop since May 2012, as a stronger U.S. dollar
weighed on commodity prices and shares of natural resource
companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.04 percent at 0720 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were
down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down
0.14 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada is not a tax haven, but its government is always
looking to make the country more attractive to foreign
investors, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.
A recent systemwide stress test confirmed Canadian banks
could absorb the hit from a significant downturn in the
country's booming housing market, the new head of Canada's
banking regulator said on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET
Gold futures : $1,207.50; -0.25 pct
US crude : $91.65; +0.54 pct
Brent crude : $94.87; +0.21 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,718; +0.76 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Africa Oil Corp, Oando Energy Resources Inc
: Renaissance Capital starts with buy
Black Diamond Group Ltd : Raymond James cuts to
outperform from strong buy
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Sep: Expected 210,000;
Prior 204,000
0945 Markit manufacturing PMI final for Sep: Prior 57.9
1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected +0.5 pct;
Prior +1.8 pct
1000 ISM manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 58.5; Prior
59.0
1000 ISM manufacturing prices paid for Sep: Expected 57.0;
Prior 58.0
1000 ISM manufacturing employment index for Sep: Expected
57.5; Prior 58.1
1000 ISM manufacturing new orders index for Sep: Prior 66.7
TBA domestic car sales for Sep: Expected 5.90 mln; Prior
6.19 mln
TBA domestic truck sales for Sep: Expected 7.65 mln; Prior
7.89 mln
TBA total vehicle sales for Sep: Expected 16.70 mln; Prior
17.53 mln
TBA all car sales for Sep: Prior 8.43 mln
TBA all truck sales for Sep: Prior 9.10 mln
($1= C$1.12)
