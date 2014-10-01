CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to lower open as economic data weighs

Oct 1 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as lackluster economic data and civil unrest in Hong Kong kept investors cautious. December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.14 percent at 0720 ET. RBC manufacturing PMI data is due at 0930 ET. The TSX index fell about 4.3 percent in September, its biggest monthly drop since May 2012, as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and shares of natural resource companies. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 0720 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES Canada is not a tax haven, but its government is always looking to make the country more attractive to foreign investors, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday. A recent systemwide stress test confirmed Canadian banks could absorb the hit from a significant downturn in the country's booming housing market, the new head of Canada's banking regulator said on Tuesday. COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1,207.50; -0.25 pct US crude : $91.65; +0.54 pct Brent crude : $94.87; +0.21 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,718; +0.76 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Africa Oil Corp, Oando Energy Resources Inc : Renaissance Capital starts with buy Black Diamond Group Ltd : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY 0815 ADP national employment for Sep: Expected 210,000; Prior 204,000 0945 Markit manufacturing PMI final for Sep: Prior 57.9 1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior +1.8 pct 1000 ISM manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 58.5; Prior 59.0 1000 ISM manufacturing prices paid for Sep: Expected 57.0; Prior 58.0 1000 ISM manufacturing employment index for Sep: Expected 57.5; Prior 58.1 1000 ISM manufacturing new orders index for Sep: Prior 66.7 TBA domestic car sales for Sep: Expected 5.90 mln; Prior 6.19 mln TBA domestic truck sales for Sep: Expected 7.65 mln; Prior 7.89 mln TBA total vehicle sales for Sep: Expected 16.70 mln; Prior 17.53 mln TBA all car sales for Sep: Prior 8.43 mln TBA all truck sales for Sep: Prior 9.10 mln FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.12) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)