CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as weak global data dents sentiment

Oct 2 Canada's main stock index looked set for a lower start on Thursday as weak global manufacturing activity and an Ebola health scare in the United States spooked world markets. December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.14 percent at 0740 ET. No major economic events are scheduled for Thursday The index dropped to a near four-month low on Wednesday as worries about a slowdown in U.S. factory activity and news of the first confirmed case of Ebola in the United States fueled a broad selloff. U.S. stocks looked set to recover on Thursday, however. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent at 0740 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES Struggling Sears Holdings Corp said it would raise up to $380 million by selling most of its stake in Sears Canada Inc through a rights issue, generating liquidity ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. The pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector cooled last month as production slowed and new orders for exports stalled, data showed on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd aims to boost its annual revenue to C$10 billion ($8.96 billion) in 2018 and more than double earnings per share over the next four years, Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday. COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1,213.60; -0.08 pct US crude : $88.72; -2.23 pct Brent crude : $92.03; -2.26 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,661; +0.28 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform Encana Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to buy - Theflyonthewall.com U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY 0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 297,000; Prior 293,000 0830 Jobless claims 4-wk avg: Prior 298,500 0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.438 mln Prior 2.439 mln 0945 ISM-New York index for Sep: Prior 648.0 1000 Durables ex-def, rev. mm for Aug: Prior -19.0 pct 1000 Durable goods, rev. mm for Aug: Prior -18.2 pct 1000 Factory orders mm for Aug: Expected -9.3 pct; Prior +10.5 pct 1000 Durables ex-transpt rev mm for Aug: Prior +0.7 pct 1000 Nondef cap ex-air rev mm for Aug: Prior +0.6 pct 1000 Factory ex-trans mm for Aug: Prior -0.8 pct FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)