CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

Oct 3 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls
data on Friday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index
<0#SXF:> up 0.37 percent at 0720 ET.
    Trade balance, exports and imports data is due at 0830 ET
 
    The index fell in a volatile session on Thursday as weakness
in oil prices weighed on energy shares and a drop in copper
prices hit mining companies. 
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.40 percent at 0720 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up
0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40
percent. 
   (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
 The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
    
    TOP STORIES 
    Iamgold Corp  said it would sell its Niobec
rare earths mine in Quebec to a group of companies led by
investment company Magris Resources Inc for $500 million in
cash, to focus on its core gold mining business. 
    Canada's budget deficit for the 2013/14 fiscal year is
likely to be C$5.2 billion ($4.6 billion), rather than the
C$16.6 billion forecast in February, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Thursday. 
    Sears Holdings Corp is turning to its chief
executive for cash for the second time in three weeks in a sign
that its efforts to sell off assets are coming up short. [ID:
nL3N0RX26N]
    
    COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET 
    Gold futures : $1,206.10; -0.67 pct 
    US crude : $90.65; -0.40 pct 
    Brent crude : $92.89; -0.57 pct 
    LME 3-month copper : $6,637.50; +0.55 pct 

    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS 
    Capstone Mining Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to
buy from hold
    Imperial Metals Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to
speculative buy from hold
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
    0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Sep: Expected 215,000; Prior
142,000
    0830 Private payrolls for Sep: Expected 210,000; Prior
134,000
    0830 Unemployment rate for Sep: Expected +6.1 pct; Prior
+6.1 pct
    0830 Average earnings mm for Sep: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior
+0.2 pct
    0830 U6 underemployment for Sep: Prior +12.0 pct
 ($1= $1.11 Canadian)

 (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)
