CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher open

Oct 6 - Canada's main stock index looked set for a higher start on Monday, indicating Friday's rally on a robust U.S. jobs report could continue as investors feel more confident about global growth prospects.

December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.21 percent at 0730 ET.

Ivey PMI data for September is due at 1000 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index advanced on Friday as a bullish U.S. jobs report helped ease concerns about the strength of the economic recovery and drove gains across most major sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent.

TOP STORIES

Chevron Corp said it would sell a 30 percent stake in its Duvernay shale properties in Canada to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co for $1.5 billion.

Defense lawyers for a Canadian executive sentenced to 15 years prison in Cuba on bribery and other charges released a raft of documents on Sunday seeking to bolster their case that Cy Tokmakjian was denied a fair trial.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,194.70; +0.67 pct

US crude : $90.31; +0.64 pct

Brent crude : $92.96; +0.71 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,684; +0.63 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Baytex Energy : NBF cuts price target to C$50 from C$53; rating "outperform"

Canadian Pacific Railway : NBF raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Sandstorm Gold Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment trends for Sep: Prior 121.3

($1= C$1.12) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)