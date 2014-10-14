版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 14日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on global economy worries

Oct 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as deepening worries
about the health of the global economy unnerved investors.
    December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.61
percent at 0720 ET.
    No major economic events are scheduled for Tuesday.
    The country's main stock index recorded its
biggest drop in more than a year and hit a six-month low on
Friday as worries about global economic growth hit shares in
every major market sector. 
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.10 percent at 0720 ET on Tuesday, S&P 500 e-mini futures
 were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 
were up 0.18 percent. 
    
    TOP STORIES 
    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX Corp
 about merging the two North American railroad operators
to create a transcontinental carrier worth more than $60
billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. 
    
    COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET 
    Gold futures : $1,235.90; +0.54 pct 
    US crude : $84.79; -1.11 pct 
    Brent crude : $87.79; -1.24 pct 
    LME 3-month copper : $6,754.75; +0.67 pct 
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS 
    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : UBS starts with "buy"
rating; price target C$263
    Canadian Tire Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$138 from C$123; rating "buy"
    Lumenpulse Inc : National Bank Financial resumes
coverage with "outperform rating"
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
    No major economic events are scheduled.
    
 ($1= C$1.12)

 (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

