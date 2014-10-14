CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on global economy worries

Oct 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as deepening worries about the health of the global economy unnerved investors. December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.61 percent at 0720 ET. No major economic events are scheduled for Tuesday. The country's main stock index recorded its biggest drop in more than a year and hit a six-month low on Friday as worries about global economic growth hit shares in every major market sector. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.10 percent at 0720 ET on Tuesday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX Corp about merging the two North American railroad operators to create a transcontinental carrier worth more than $60 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1,235.90; +0.54 pct US crude : $84.79; -1.11 pct Brent crude : $87.79; -1.24 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,754.75; +0.67 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : UBS starts with "buy" rating; price target C$263 Canadian Tire Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$138 from C$123; rating "buy" Lumenpulse Inc : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with "outperform rating" U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY No major economic events are scheduled. FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.12) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)