CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on global economy worries

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-week low as financials track bond yields lower
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
Oct 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as deepening worries about the health of the global economy unnerved investors. December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.61 percent at 0720 ET. No major economic events are scheduled for Tuesday. The country's main stock index recorded its biggest drop in more than a year and hit a six-month low on Friday as worries about global economic growth hit shares in every major market sector. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.10 percent at 0720 ET on Tuesday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX Corp about merging the two North American railroad operators to create a transcontinental carrier worth more than $60 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1,235.90; +0.54 pct US crude : $84.79; -1.11 pct Brent crude : $87.79; -1.24 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,754.75; +0.67 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : UBS starts with "buy" rating; price target C$263 Canadian Tire Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$138 from C$123; rating "buy" Lumenpulse Inc : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with "outperform rating" U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY No major economic events are scheduled. FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.12) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.