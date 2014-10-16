CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower open for TSX on growth concerns

Oct 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as global economic worries mount. December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.52 percent at 0720 ET. Manufacturing sales data is due at 0830 ET. The country's main stock index dropped on Wednesday to its lowest level in eight months, as sluggish U.S. economic data fed concerns about the global economy and oil prices slid again. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.99 percent at 0720 ET on Thursday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.35 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES Home resales in Canada dropped in September from August but prices continued to climb, separate reports showed on Wednesday, suggesting tight supply supported prices even as momentum in Canada's hot housing market may be starting to wane. COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1,243.50; -0.06 pct US crude : $80.06; -2.10 pct Brent crude : $82.78; -1.19 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,554.75; -1.30 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Candente Copper Corp : Raymond James cuts rating to "underperform" from "market perform" Westshore Terminals Investment Corp : RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform" rating Teck Resources Ltd : Barclays starts with "equal weight" rating; price target C$23 U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY 0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 290,000; Prior 287,000 0830 Jobless claims 4-Wk avg: Prior 287,750 0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.380 mln; Prior 2.381 mln 0915 Industrial output mm for Sep: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct 0915 Capacity utilization mm for Sep: Expected +79.0 pct; Prior +78.8 pct 0915 Manufacturing output mm for Sep: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior -0.4 pct 1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 59; Prior 59 1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Oct: Expected 20.0; Prior 22.5 1000 Philly Fed 6M Index for Oct: Prior 56.00 1000 Philly Fed Capex Index for Oct: Prior 23.70 1000 Philly Fed Employment for Oct: Prior 21.20 1000 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Oct: Prior 27.00 1000 Philly Fed New Orders for Oct: Prior 15.50 1600 Net L-T Flows,Exswaps for Aug: Prior -18.6 bln 1600 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds for Aug: Prior -0.8 bln 1600 Overall Net Capital Flow for Aug: Prior 57.7 bln 1600 Net L-T Flows,Incl.Swaps for Aug: Prior -48.3 bln FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.13 Canadian) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore)