CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower ahead of BoC rate decision

Oct 22 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for
Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of Bank of Canada's
rate decision due at 1000 ET.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.18
percent at 0800 ET.
Retail sales data is due at 0830 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
recorded its fourth straight session of gains on Tuesday with
higher oil prices lifting shares of energy producers and the
likelihood of new European Central Bank stimulus measures
bolstering sentiment.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.06 percent at 0800 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.10 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.04 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian National Railway Co reported higher
third-quarter earnings on Tuesday as revenue jumped on higher
freight volumes.
Kinross Gold Corp has agreed to sell its halted Fruta
del Norte gold project in Ecuador to a company belonging to the
Swedish-Canadian Lundin family for $240 million, Kinross and the
company, Fortress Minerals Corp, said on
Tuesday.
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp has begun limited
manufacturing of a therapeutic targeting the Ebola-Guinea virus.
COMMODITIES AT 0800 ET
Gold futures : $1,247.80; -0.27 pct
US crude : $82.58; +0.12 percent
Brent crude : $86.7; +0.56 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6687; +0.27 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian National Railway : Raymond James raises
target price to c$85 from c$78; rating "outperform"
Canadian Pacific Railway : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$244 from C$237; rating "hold"
Enbridge Income : CIBC raises price target to C$32
from C$29; rating "sector outperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
08:30 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
08:30 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior 1.7 pct
08:30 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.0
pct
08:30 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.7
pct
08:30 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 237.97; Prior 237.85
08:30 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 238.35
08:30 Real Weekly Earnings mm for Sep: Expected 0.3 pct;
Prior 0.4 pct
11:30 Cleveland Fed CPI for Sep: Prior 0.1 pct
($1= C$1.12)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar)