CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate a higher start

Oct 23 - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.30 percent at 0715 ET.

No major economic events are scheduled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell hard on Wednesday after a four-day winning streak, hit by news of deadly shootings in Ottawa and a sharp selloff in energy shares after oil prices tumbled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent.

TOP STORIES

Cenovus Energy Inc reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit mainly due to an outage at a refinery.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc's net income fell 11 percent, hurt by lower contributions from overseas investments and higher income tax.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper vowed to redouble the country's fight against "terrorist organizations" abroad after a reported convert to Islam rampaged through parliament, shocking the usually tranquil capital city.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,238.80; -0.50 pct

US crude : $80.69; +0.21 pct

Brent crude : $84.86; +0.17 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,680; +0.78 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Majestic : Raymond James cuts target to C$12.75 from C$15.50; rating "outperform"

Mullen Group Ltd : Raymond James raises rating to "market perform"; cuts target to C$25

Sun Life Financial : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$43; rating "buy"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

08:30 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 282,000; prior 264,000

08:30 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 283,500

08:30 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.380mln; Prior 2.389mln

08:30 National Activity Index for Sep: Prior -0.21

09:00 Monthly Home Price mm* for Aug: Prior 0.1 pct

09:00 Monthly Home Price yy* for Aug: Prior 4.4 pct

09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for Aug: Prior 212.7

09:45 Markit Mfg PMI Flash for Oct: Expected 57.0; Prior 57.5

10:00 Leading Index Chg mm* for Sep: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

11:00 KC Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Prior 12

11:00 KC Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior 6

($1= C$1.12)