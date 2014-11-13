CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher open

Nov 13 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures
on the S&P TSX index up 0.3 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET.
New Housing Price Index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose to
its highest in more than a month on Wednesday as the energy
sector recovered from an initial decline and a positive budget
outlook for the country boosted investor sentiment.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.22 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up/down 0.3 percent.
TOP STORIES
Life insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported a 6.4
percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by strong sales in
Asian markets such as Japan, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
Legislation to approve the controversial Keystone XL oil
pipeline began racing through the U.S. Congress on Wednesday as
Democrats and Republicans appeared to be coming together in a
challenge of President Barack Obama's oversight of the project.
U.S. telecommunications provider ShoreTel Inc
rejected Canadian peer Mitel Networks Corp's higher
bid, saying it "significantly undervalued" the company.
COMMODITIES AT 7:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,161.50; +0.22 pct
US crude : $76.29; -1.2 pct
Brent crude : $78.90; -1.84 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,697; +0.25 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Artek Exploration : Raymond James cuts target to
C$3.50 from C$4.50; rating "outperform"
Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Raymond James cuts price
target to C$15.50 from C$16
CAE Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy"
from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 280,000 Prior 278,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.350 mln Prior
2.348 mln
1000 JOLTS job openings for September: Expected 4.823 mln
Prior 4.835 mln
1400 Federal budget for October: Expected -$111.7 bln Prior
$106.0 bln
($1= C$1.11)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Simon Jennings)