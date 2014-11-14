CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a slightly higher open

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
Nov 14 Stock futures pointed to a modestly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.03 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped on Thursday as sluggish economic data in China raised concerns about growth in the world's second-biggest economy and shares of energy producers tumbled with oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Blackberry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen sees Asia as key to reviving the loss-making smartphone maker's fortunes, but expanding in the region's biggest market, China, where security data concerns are rife, is currently not a priority.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which will help transport oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but a companion bill in the Senate may lack votes to pass next week.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,152.90; -0.73 pct
US crude : $74.23; +0.04 pct
Brent crude : $78.27; -1.01 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,625.50; -0.47 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CGI Group : Raymond James raises price target to C$49 from C$46; rating "outperform"
Entrec Corp : National Bank Financial cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"
Manulife Financial : National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$26 from C$27
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Import prices mm for Oct: Expected -1.5 pct; Prior -0.5 pct
0830 Export prices mm for Oct: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Retail sales mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
0955 U Mich sentiment preliminary for Nov: Expected 87.5; Prior 86.9
0955 U-Mich conditions preliminary for Nov: Expected 98.8; Prior 98.3
0955 U-Mich 1-yr inflation preliminary for Nov: Prior 2.9 pct
1000 Business inventories mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.11) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Simon Jennings)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.