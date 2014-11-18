CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate flat open for TSX

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
Nov 18 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index unchanged at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major Canadian economic events are scheduled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index reached its highest in nearly 7 weeks on Monday as gains in shares of gold miners and TransCanada Corp helped offset concerns about Japan falling into a recession.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent.
TOP STORIES
Sears Canada Inc reported its third straight quarterly loss, as sales continued to decline at the struggling department store chain.
A group led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe Cambridge has clinched a deal to buy a Manhattan office tower for $2.25 billion from Blackstone Group LP, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms of the sale.
Commercial borrowing by small and medium-sized businesses in Canada declined for the third straight quarter in the July-September quarter, a PayNet survey showed.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,199.50; +1.35 pct
US crude : $75.76; +0.16 pct
Brent crude : $79.25; -0.06 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,620.75; -1.24 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Nova Scotia : Barclays raises price target to C$75 from C$74; rating "equal weight"
Dollarama : Raymond James cuts target price to C$55 from C$105; rating "outperform"
Metro Inc : Barclays raises price target to C$67 from C$60; rating "underweight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Core PPI final demand mm for Oct: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct
0830 Core PPI final demand yy for Oct: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 1.6 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.0 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 3.8 pct
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Nov: Expected 55.0; Prior 54.0
1600 Overall net capital flow for Sep: Prior 74.5 bln
($1= C$1.13) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
