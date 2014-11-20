CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower start on weak global econ data

Nov 20 Stock futures pointed to a lower start
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as investors grew
cautious after weak economic data from Europe and China raised
concerns over global growth prospects.
The China flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing
managers' index showed factory output contracted in the world's
second biggest economy for the first time in six months.
The signs in Europe were just as gloomy as the private
sector in its biggest economy, Germany, grew at the slowest rate
in 16 months and in France, a slight pickup was overshadowed by
the fastest drop in new business in over a year.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.29
percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 8.30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
shrugged off the much-anticipated minutes of the latest U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting and closed little changed on
Wednesday despite a sharp drop in gold miners' shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.4 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.46 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.47 percent.
TOP STORIES
BlueBay Asset Management said it planned to shut its $1.4
billion Macro Fund as fund manager Neil Philips was leaving.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Wednesday
that it was abandoning an earlier offer to buy the shuttered
Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
As the U.S. economy continues to grow, Canadian companies
that have been sitting on cash will start expanding and creating
jobs, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,192.60; -0.12 pct
US crude : $74.74; +0.21 pct
Brent crude : $78.58; +0.61 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,636; -0.73 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Enbridge Income Fund : CIBC raises target to C$32.75
from C$32; rating "sector performer"
Metro Inc : National Bank Financial raises target to
C$92 from C$80; rating "outperform"
Pacific Rubiales Energy : Deutsche Bank starts with
"sell" rating, C$10.60 price target
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Oct: Expected -0.1 pct; prior 0.1 pct
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Oct: Expected 0.3 pct;
prior 0.2 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 285,000; Prior 290,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.370 mln; Prior
2.392 mln
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 56.4;
prior 55.9
1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 5.16 mln; prior
5.17 mln
1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Nov: Expected 18.3; prior
20.7
1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Oct: Prior 0.1 pct
($1= C$1.13)
